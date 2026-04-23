Chandigarh [India], April 23 (ANI): Roundglass Hockey Academy (RGHA) continues its steady pipeline of talent for Indian hockey, with four more of its athletes earning national call-ups this week.

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Goalkeeper Princedeep Singh has been selected for the 36-member Senior Men's National Coaching Camp, while Arshdeep Singh, Varinder Singh, and Arjandeep Singh have been named to the preparation camp for the upcoming U18 Men's Asia Cup, according to a release.

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Princedeep's inclusion in the senior core probables list marks another steady step forward in his career. The recent recipient of the Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men - U21), Princedeep, has been a consistent presence between the posts.

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His selection to the senior national camp reflects his ongoing development within the high-performance ecosystem at RGHA and tracks his expected progression toward senior international duties.

In the junior ranks, the trio of Arshdeep Singh, Varinder Singh, and Arjandeep Singh have been called up for the U18 Men's Asia Cup preparation camp.

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The young athletes earned their spots following strong performances at the Sub Junior National Championship 2026 held recently in Rajgir.

The trio will now compete for a spot in the final squad that will travel to Kakamigahara, Japan, for the U18 Men's Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 6.

These latest selections are part of a routine progression for RGHA athletes. The academy recently had a strong presence on the global stage, with four of its players representing the Indian national team at the FIH Men's Junior World Cup.

This continuous output of athletes underscores Roundglass Hockey Academy's systematic approach to player development and its ongoing commitment to reviving the legacy of hockey in Punjab. (ANI)

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