DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford handed ICC reprimands after second T20I against India

Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford handed ICC reprimands after second T20I against India

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:11 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford of the West Indies have been handed official reprimands for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second Men’s T20I against India in Ranchi on Friday, as per the ICC website.

Powell was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”, and Rutherford was found to have breached Article 2.8, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match.”

Advertisement

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of the players, for both of whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

Advertisement

In the sixth over of the West Indies innings, Powell - after being dismissed bowled by Mayank Yadav - hit the ball away with his bat, constituting a breach. Rutherford’s offence came in the 13th over, when he yelled aggressively at the umpire after a delivery he believed was wide was ruled to be legitimate.

Both players admitted their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Prakash Bhatt of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for formal hearings.

Advertisement

On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Rohan Pandit, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts