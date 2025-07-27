Basseterre [Saint Kitts and Nevis], July 27 (ANI): West Indies batter Rovman Powell overtook legendary batter Chris Gayle to become the team's second-highest run-getter in T20Is.

Advertisement

Powell achieved this milestone during their side's fourth T20I match against Australia at Basseterre. After managing poor scores of 1, 12 and nine in the first three matches, Powell showed glimpses of his hitting abilities with a 22-ball 28, consisting of two fours and two sixes.

Now in 99 T20Is, he has scored 1,925 runs at an average of 25.66 at a strike rate of over 141, with a century and nine fifties in 87 innings to his name. His best score is 107.

Advertisement

In a decorated T20I career which saw Gayle secure two T20 World Cups, he made 1,899 runs in 79 matches and 75 innings at an average of 27.92, with a strike rate of 137.50. He scored two centuries and 14 fifties, with the best score of 117.

The now-retired Nicholas Pooran stands at the top of the charts for WI in T20Is, with 2,275 runs in 106 matches and 97 innings at an average of 26.14 at a strike rate of over 136 and 13 fifties. His best score is 98.

Advertisement

During the match, Australia won the toss and elected to field first, reducing WI to 67/4, despite Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 31 in 15 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes. Important contributions from the middle-order Rovman Powell (28 in 22 balls, with two fours and two sixes), Romario Shepherd (28 in 18 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Jason Holder (26 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) took WI to 205/9 in 20 overs.

Zampa (3/54) was the pick of the bowlers, while Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett and Sean Abbott got a wicket each.

Australia needs to chase down 206 to take a 4-0 lead in the five-match T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)