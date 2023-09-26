Rowers making waves, bag two more bronze

PTI

Hangzhou, September 25

The Indian rowers staged twin comebacks to bag two bronze medals and sign off their Asian Games campaign with five medals here today.

India bettered their medal count from the last edition when they had three podium finishes. However, they failed to win gold this time, something the rowing squad could boast of five years ago.

Overall, India finished fifth here, an improvement of one place from their 2018 outing in Indonesia, where they had grabbed one gold and two bronze medals.

The day began with the quartet of Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar and Ashish Goliyan securing bronze in the men’s four event. Then, the men’s quadruple sculls team of Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh finished third on the podium with a timing of 6 minutes and 8.61 seconds, behind Uzbekistan (6:04.64) and gold medallists China (6:02.65). The quartet improved from being fourth to finish third in the final 500 metres of the 2,000-metre race.

In the men’s four event, after lying fourth in the final 500 metres of the 2,000m race, the quartet showed superb coordination to finish third with 6:10.81, and was pipped by China (6:10.04) as Uzbekistan took the top spot with a timing of 6:04.96.

Indian rower Balraj Panwar however missed out on a maiden Asian Games podium, finishing fourth in the men’s single sculls.

Head coach Ismail Baig couldn’t be happier after his wards finished the competition with an unprecedented five medals. “We won five medals in such a tough competition, which is a big thing. Now we will be able to return to India with pride. I am feeling very relieved but the process of hard work will not stop now,” Baig said.

When asked about his future plans, Baig said: “After so much hard work, it is necessary to give the players a break. Now we will prepare for the Paris Olympics qualifiers. The competition is very tough but we have qualified every time since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.”

