Royal Challengers Bengaluru announce Malolan Rangarajan as head coach ahead of WPL 2026

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday announced the appointment of Malolan Rangarajan as Head Coach of the RCB Women's team ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 season.

Rangarajan takes over from Luke Williams, after serving as Assistant Coach during RCB's past two seasons, including the team's historic title-winning campaign in 2024, according to a press release from RCB.

A former cricketer who represented Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand in domestic cricket, Rangarajan has also played an important role in the development of the RCB Men's team, working closely with the likes of Sanjay Bangar, Mike Hesson, Dinesh Karthik, Simon Katich and Andy Flower over the years.

Speaking on the new role, Malolan Rangarajan remarked as quoted by the RCB press release, "I'm very excited and honoured to be appointed Head Coach of the women's team. I want to acknowledge Luke's contribution and impact, which led to RCB's title win in 2024. The upcoming mega auction presents an exciting challenge, giving us the chance to shape the next phase of the squad while having a strong core to consider for retentions."

He went on to add, "Over the past three years, I've developed a great working relationship with Smriti, as well as the coaching and support staff, and I look forward to continuing that partnership to deliver the success that RCB fans deserve."

Sharing her thoughts on the appointment, RCB Captain and ace batter Smriti Mandhana expressed, "I want to congratulate Malolan Rangarajan on his appointment as Head Coach of RCB in the WPL. I share great rapport with him and I've enjoyed our cricketing discussions. He's been a positive influence on the girls over the last three years and I'm confident of working well together, leading RCB to success in the upcoming season."

Reflecting on the development, Rajesh Menon, Chief Operating Officer, RCB, noted, "Malolan has been integral to RCB's growth story, and his transition to Head Coach is a natural progression. Having been part of the RCB Women's team's core group since the inaugural season, he brings deep familiarity with the team's culture. This aligns with our vision for the club, and Malo understands RCB's distinctive style of play." (ANI)

