Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss in WPL final, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won the toss and decided to field against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) being held at the BCA Stadium.

The Smriti Mandhana-led side is the defending champions while the Delhi-based franchise has reached its fourth consecutive final in WPL history.

Smriti Mandhana said they would field the same XI. "We'd like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off. The last two-three days, we came back together and practised together. We've all discussed the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high."

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues said that losing the toss in a game is better for a side. "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to be like."

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell. (ANI)

