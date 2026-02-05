DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss in WPL final, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru win toss in WPL final, opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:00 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 5 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has won the toss and decided to field against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) being held at the BCA Stadium.

Advertisement

The Smriti Mandhana-led side is the defending champions while the Delhi-based franchise has reached its fourth consecutive final in WPL history.

Advertisement

Smriti Mandhana said they would field the same XI. "We'd like to field first today. That's been the trend in the tournament. We are playing with the same XI. (On the break) It's been brilliant. We had a good time off. The last two-three days, we came back together and practised together. We've all discussed the challenge. Nothing changes for us today. The excitement level is high."

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues said that losing the toss in a game is better for a side. "It's better to lose the toss in such big games. We are going with the same team. We've kept it very simple, kept our plans simple. We played the Eliminator here, so we know what it's going to be like."

Teams:

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Lizelle Lee (wicketkeeper), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(captain), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(captain), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts