Home / Sports / Royal Champs' Mohammad Shahzad: Embracing challenges, building unity, and growing in Abu Dhabi

Royal Champs' Mohammad Shahzad: Embracing challenges, building unity, and growing in Abu Dhabi

ANI
Updated At : 08:00 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 29 (ANI): As Royal Champs embark on their inaugural Abu Dhabi T10 season, Afghanistan star Mohammad Shahzad shares insights on the challenges and optimism involved in building a thriving franchise from scratch, as per a release.

The Royal Champs have faced a tough start in this debut campaign, with a series of close matches yet to translate into wins. Despite some competitive performances, the team is still seeking its first victory in a highly competitive T10 league.

With West Indies legend Courtney Walsh serving as coach, the team stays motivated despite tough results, according to Shahzad, who brings experience from over 150 international caps across formats shares, "On paper our team is very good, and on the ground, we perform well too. Our efforts remain consistent. Both our coach and captain keep us motivated," as quoted from a release.

"In every team meeting, they focus on the small mistakes--pointing out how things could have been different if those hadn't happened. This approach helps keep morale high. At the end of the day, we can only try; the results aren't fully up to us," he said.

Looking ahead, Shahzad emphasised the franchise's long-term vision, "It's a new franchise, and it will take time, but improvement will come year by year."

Shahzad also praised the management, saying, "Our management is good. We fulfil all the requirements of the team."

Highlighting the squad's diversity, Shahzad remarked, "The franchise has brought together an international lineup including Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Roy, Aaron Jones, and Isuru Udana. We have players from all around the world. We sit together and discuss matches. The team atmosphere is very positive."

For Mohammad Shahzad, who has played extensively in the UAE over the years and regards it as a second home, being part of Abu Dhabi's emergence as a global sporting hub holds special meaning.

He shared, "It's an unbelievable place for sports. We used to have a lot of camps here in Afghanistan. We also have home ground here, so it feels really good to come here. The atmosphere here, the facilities - you see the academy, the stadium, and two smaller grounds. I've been playing here for a long time, so it feels like home to me."

On the intense match schedule, Shahzad explained, "The back-to-back matches mean physical preparation is critical. We have 18-20 hours between games to recover through swimming, physio, and exercise. After that, we come back ready."

As Royal Champs establish their T10 identity, Shahzad's outlook is clear: success will not happen overnight, but with coach Walsh's guidance, solid management, and Abu Dhabi's world-class infrastructure, the team is laying down strong foundations for future growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

