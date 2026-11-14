Royal Enfield concludes first Goaltender Training programme in Leh; trains 25 goalies from Ladakh & Spiti

Leh (Ladakh) [India], November 14 (ANI): Royal Enfield concluded its first-ever dedicated Goaltender Training Programme at the Nawang Dorjay Stobdan (NDS) Stadium in Leh from November 9 to 13.

Introducing a position-specific programme, the five-day camp marked a major step in beginning Season 4 of Ice Hockey in the Himalayas in line with the long-term development Blueprint. Led by Matt Darlow, an IIHF-certified British goaltending specialist with nearly three decades of coaching experience, the programme brought specialist coaching to 25 goaltenders from Ladakh and Spiti across one of the most demanding roles in the sport, as per a press release.

Each training day was designed to balance high-intensity technical work with tactical application. A 90-minute morning practice served as the main technical block, placing the most physically demanding drills early in the session, while the shorter afternoon session put that technique to use in game scenarios. Goaltender-specific athletic work took place off the ice, and the day ended with a review, individual feedback and equipment care.

In the classroom, the group learnt a shared vocabulary around stance, angle, squareness, depth, rebound control and post integration—creating a common technical language that goaltenders and coaches across the region can carry forward long after the camp.

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The opening day covered the basics of stance, positioning, butterfly technique and recovery. The next day saw classes on efficient crease movement and play around the post, including net drives, wraparounds and scramble recovery. More advanced post positions were introduced only when a goaltender was equipped technically.

On Day 3, the focus moved to the coordination of hands and eyes. Goaltenders worked on glove, blocker and stick saves, on tracking the puck through screens, tips and deflections, and on being ready for the second save. Day 4 asked them to read the game itself: low-high plays, cross-ice passes, backdoor threats and breakaways, tested in small-area 3-on-3 and 4-on-4 games. Throughout the week, the goalies were also taught to talk to their defencemen, calling out screens, seam passes and backdoor runners.

The final day focused on each goaltender individually. They rotated through stations for targeted correction before a closing competition. Each then drew up a personal development plan of two technical priorities, one athletic priority and one recovery habit to carry into the season.

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Off the ice, the athletic work progressed through the week. It began with mobility, breathing and coordination, then built through strength, balance, visual reaction work, speed and agility before easing into recovery on the final day.

Training at high altitude shaped every aspect of the programme, with opening day’s loads moderated for safe acclimatisation, and movement quality prioritised over fatigue-based drills. Coaches were instructed to take any goaltender off the ice at the first sign of altitude-related symptoms. The goaltender camp kickstarts the developmental initiatives of Season 4, which features structured coach and player training programmes to build long-term regional capacity.

Additionally, a dedicated referee training programme will be conducted from Dec 1-4, led by Peter Gebei, an IIHF-certified officiating instructor, bringing over four decades of experience as a player, referee and officiating coach, returning for his second year.

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With their individual development roadmaps in place, the 25 goaltenders now return to their teams to prepare for the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League (REIHL) in Ladakh and the Spiti Cup powered by Royal Enfield in Kaza in January-February 2027. (ANI)

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