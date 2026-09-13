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Home / Sports / Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2026 kicks off with thrilling action in Coimbatore

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2026 kicks off with thrilling action in Coimbatore

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ANI
Updated At : 10:47 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2026 took place this weekend at the Kari Motor Speedway Racetrack, Coimbatore, marking the 6th year of one of the most famous grassroots racing programs in India, according to a press release.

This season of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, brings an exciting format change, with the Amateur and Professional categories competing on separate grids and riding different platforms. The Amateurs will race on the GT-R650, while the Professionals will compete on the GT-R750.

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The two categories feature 20 Amateur and 15 Professional riders, setting the stage for competitive racing across both grids. The opening round promises plenty of action, with three races scheduled for each category over the course of the weekend.

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In race 1, Kabir Sahoch, Saurav Dey and Brandon Dsouza led the pack in the amateurs, while in the Professionals, newcomer Senthil Kumar led the way, with Allwin Xavier and Anish D Shetty competing for the podium.

In Race 2, it was Kabir Sahoch, Saurav Dey and Vaibhav Rao being crowned winners, while in the Professionals category, Senthil Kumar once again led the way, with Anish D Shetty and Allwin Xavier swapping places for the remaining spots.

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In the 3rd and final race of this weekend, Kabir Sahoch, Harish Yodhin and Prashaant C came in at 1st, 2nd and 3rd, while Senthil Kumar, Anish Shetty, and Allwin Xavier kept it consistent for the weekend on the podium for the Professionals.

The 2nd Round of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, is slated to be organised in Coimbatore at the Kari Motor Speedway in October and is guaranteed to be even more exciting, as these racers come back for more adrenaline-fuelled action on the track. The season has just begun, and we are ready for all the rivalry on the track and camaraderie in the pits that the GT Cup is known for. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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