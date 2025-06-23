DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Sports / RPL: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table after dominating Chennai Bulls

RPL: Hyderabad Heroes return to top of points table after dominating Chennai Bulls

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 PM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Hyderabad Heroes produced a scintillating display of rugby, as they went back to the top of the points table, after swatting aside the challenge of the Chennai Bulls by a scoreline of 28-7, here in Mumbai, at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex (Andheri Sports Complex), during Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League. In the other game on the day, the Delhi Redz won handsomely against the Bengaluru Bravehearts.

Advertisement

In the second game of the day, the Hyderabad Heroes were in fine form, and dominated the Chennai Bulls, winning 28-7. The Chennai Bulls were out of the blocks at good speed, and took the lead when Terry Kennedy scored a try, and Joaquin Pellandini added two more to the cause. However, after that, the Hyderabad Heroes cranked up the style - Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scored a try each, and Manuel Moreno converted on both occasions. At the half-time break, the Hyderabad Heroes led 14-7.

Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani added a try each in the final quarter, and Tamani converted both his kicks as well, giving the Hyderabad Heroes a clinical win on the night. The win will see the Heroes move up to the top spot on the points table.

Advertisement

In the first game of the day, the Delhi Redz registered their third win of the tournament after they defeated the Bengaluru Bravehearts with a scoreline of 22-12. The Delhi Redz were calling the shots in the game early on, and scored important points to surge into the lead. Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha scored a try each, before Iowane Teba brought the Bengaluru Bravehearts right back into it with 7 points of his own.

Minutes after the half-time break, Pol Pla finished off fantastic move, which Philip Wokorach had started, with a try, to give the Bravehearts a slender lead. The Delhi Redz though weren't giving in, as Sunil Chawan got on the scoresheet, and Matias Osadczuk converted his kick. After that, the Redz further extended the lead when Moritz Noll added five points to the cause. Eventually, the Redz walked off with a solid win. (ANI)

Advertisement

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts