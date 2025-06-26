"RPL is exposure Indian Rugby needed": Mohit Khatri eyes bigger goals with Bengaluru Bravehearts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): India's rugby landscape is entering a thrilling new era, and leading the charge is 27-year-old Mohit Khatri, the most expensive player in the inaugural Rugby Premier League (RPL). Hailing from Haryana, Khatri was snapped up by the Bengaluru Bravehearts for Rs 4.75 lakhs, as one of the marquee faces of the world's first-ever franchise-based rugby league.

While Haryana has long been synonymous with wrestling and kabaddi, Khatri's journey to the top of Indian rugby has been anything but conventional.

"Basically, one of my brothers used to play before, and he introduced rugby to us," Khatri recalled.

"We were into cricket, football, and volleyball on weekends. I was in 6th grade when he said, 'Try rugby.' It started that way, soon it became a habit, and then a passion," he added.

With six founding franchises (Delhi Redz, Hyderabad Heroes, Kalinga Black Tigers, Chennai Bulls, Mumbai Dreamers, and Bengaluru Bravehearts), the RPL isn't just a league; it's a platform of possibilities for the sport in India. For Khatri, it represents an unprecedented opportunity for growth, both personal and national.

"RPL is, we can say, one of the best exposures Indian players can get right now," he said.

"Before this, it wasn't possible to team up or share the field with top-level athletes from around the world, but now, with the RPL, we can see the standard of world rugby, where the top teams stand, and compare it to Indian rugby. That helps us set new goals," Khatri noted.

Khatri is confident that RPL could lay the foundation for Indian rugby to flourish on the global stage.

"Over the next five years, we have small goals, starting from the Asian trophies, then the Asian Games, and then we see a bigger picture. Then we can qualify for the Olympics as well. So, there are a lot of hopes and chances where we try to perform and give our best and let's see where we go for," he explained.

He believes grassroots development must be prioritised.

"Indian rugby is developing, no doubt, but one of the key things we still lack is exposure. We need more matches, that's how we'll know where we stand and what areas need work. Only through competition can we grow," he said.

Khatri has captained both the Indian Rugby 7s team and the national XV side. His leadership philosophy is grounded in unity.

"My style is to ensure all players are on the same page. Whatever the coach or management wants to convey must reach everyone. It's only by staying together that we can achieve more and more," he noted.

Now, with the Bengaluru Bravehearts, Khatri is eager to soak up knowledge from his international teammates.

"We have players from New Zealand, Fiji, and Spain. Like, I'll get another experience and try to get an experience of the structure of rugby in different countries, like the All Blacks, Fiji and Spain. Like, I have a lot of new things to learn and I will try to gain as much experience as I can," Khatri said.

When his name came up at the RPL auction, followed by the Rs 4.75 lakh tag, Khatri felt a mix of pride and responsibility.

"I feel very proud and happy, but I also know this price tag brings responsibilities. I'm ready to give my 100%. Let's hope for the best," he said. (ANI)

