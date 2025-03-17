Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): The 13-year-old Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the youngest Indian Premier League (IPL) player ever, unleashed a flurry of attacking hits ahead of the start of his franchise's campaign during a training session at Jaipur.

RR's first match during the IPL 2025 is at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23.

Taking to the official X handle, RR posted a video of Vaibhav unleashing some "dhoom dhadaka".

𝘋𝘩𝘰𝘰𝘮 𝘋𝘩𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘬𝘢 in training with Vaibhav 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/hvBVO5lN2F — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 17, 2025

Earlier, speaking on JioHotstar, RR captain Sanju Samson heaped praises on the young batter, saying that he is IPL-ready.

Speaking to JioHotstar as a part of the 'SuperStar' programme, Samson said that young players today do not lack confidence and understand the brand of Indian cricket that needs to be played.

"For me, rather than giving advice, I prefer observing first--how a youngster wants to play his cricket, what he likes, and what kind of support he needs from me. Then, I work my way around that. Vaibhav looks very confident; he was hitting sixes out of the ground at the academy. People were already talking about his power-hitting. What else can you ask for? It is all about understanding his strengths, backing him, and being there for him like an elder brother," he added.

Sanju feels that Vaibhav, who has already made his T20 debut for Bihar during last year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, looks ready to contribute.

"The key is to keep him in the best shape and provide a relaxed environment, which is something the Rajasthan Royals (RR) is known for. We ensure a positive atmosphere in the dressing room and back our players. You never know--he might end up playing for India in a couple of years. I feel he is ready for the IPL. He looks capable of landing a few solid punches here and there. Let us see what the future holds," he added.

During the IPL mega-auction last year, one of the biggest surprises that emerged was Suryavanshi becoming a Royal for Rs 1.1 crore. Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player on the list. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024 at just 12 years and 284 days old. Last year, he was part of India U19's match against Australia in Chennai, where he smashed a 58-ball century. (ANI)

