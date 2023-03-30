Rajasthan Royals' time to rise & shine?

After coming close to winning their second IPL title last year before losing to Gujarat Titans in the final, Rajasthan Royals will be itching to do one better.
RR’s main strength lies in their batting line-up. The team’s opening pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler looks threatening. While England T20 skipper Buttler has been consistent in the run-up to the upcoming season, Jaiswal has been in ominous form.
Jaiswal scored 396 runs with an average of around 80 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, besides boasting of a strike rate of 141.48 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
RR’s middle-order will be led by Joe Root and skipper Sanju Samson, with Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag for company. With the experienced Indian duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal, and Australian Adam Zampa in their ranks, RR’s spin department looks potent. RR, though, lack quality all-rounders. — PTI
Squad
Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma ,Murugan Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Adam Zampa, Abdul PA, Joe Root
Captain: Sanju Samson
Coach: Kumar Sangakkara
Home Ground: Jaipur (Guwahati for first two games)
