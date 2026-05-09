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Home / Sports / RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history; Becomes fastest batter to slam 100 sixes in T20I

RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history; Becomes fastest batter to slam 100 sixes in T20I

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ANI
Updated At : 11:05 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 9 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals (RR) 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history in men's T20 history, shattering records by becoming the fastest and youngest player to reach 100 sixes, in just 29 innings.

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He also set a record for the fastest player to reach the milestone in terms of balls faced, getting there in just 514 deliveries.

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RR's young batting sensation achieved this feat in his side's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur on Saturday night.

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Facing Mohammed Siraj, Sooryavanshi began aggressively, launching the very first delivery he faced for a massive six over long-on.

He maintained his attacking intent throughout the powerplay, racing to 36 off just 16 balls with three fours and three sixes in a blistering cameo at the top of the order. However, Siraj eventually struck back to have the final word in an entertaining duel.

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Sooryavanshi has been the leading run-scorer for Rajasthan Royals in the 2026 IPL season, amassing 440 runs in 11 innings at an impressive average of 40.00 and a blistering strike rate of 236.55. His tally includes one century and two half-centuries.

Coming to the match, fluent fifties from captain Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, along with a late flourish from Washington Sundar, guided GT to a massive 229/4 in 20 overs against RR at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Put in to bat by RR's stand-in captain Yashasvi Jaiswal, stepping in for the injured Riyan Parag, the Titans were propelled to a 200+ total by fifties from captain Gill (84 off 44 balls), Sudharsan (55 off 36 balls) and a late cameo of 37* off 20 balls from Sundar. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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