RTI reply regarding shotgun coordinator catches shooting federation off guard

A right to information (RTI) query and a subsequent writ petition has caught the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) in a spot of bother. A January 2026 reply from the NRAI to national level shooter Baber Khan regarding the credentials of Amarjung Singh, who is the coordinator of the shotgun team, has shown conflicting reports about Singh's experience as a shooter.

Asked to share the details of Singh's participation in competitions and about his International Shooting Sport Federation identification number, the NRAI replied that he has never participated.

"Mr. Amarjung Singh has not participated in any National/ International competitions," the principal information officer and office secretary of the NRAI, Nimit Chopra, said in the reply.

In an earlier reply to the same query, the then secretary general DV Seetharama Rao had replied no to whether Singh had ever pursued shooting.

Advertisement

What is interesting is that Singh's two successive contracts, first signed in 2023 and the one subsequent signed in 2025, display contrasting credentials. "The coordinator is a citizen of India and has been a National Level Shooter," says the notarised contract in 2023.

Incredibly, the 2025 contract has a big upgrade. "The coordinator is a citizen of India and has been an International Level Shooter," states the 2025 contract.

These disclosures and a few more objections find a big mention in the writ petition filed by another national level shooter Deepak Kumar in the Delhi High Court. Kumar in his petition has sought intervention against Singh and skeet coach Neelanjana Ghosal's appointment.

Advertisement

The NRAI's secretary general Pawan Singh has, however, dismissed these allegations against Singh, saying it was a clerical error.

"I do not see a problem in all of this. We have already clarified that he is not a coach but has been appointed as a coordinator. As far as his credential as a shooter, it was a mere typo error from us, that is all," Pawam Singh told The Tribune on Friday.

"Let me also add, he is valued both in the NRAI and the ISSF. He is an ISSF licensed coach and jury and is routinely called by our international federation to assist during competitions. We also use his experience as technical director during our national competitions," he added.