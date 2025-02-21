Rublev beats De Minaur
Andrey Rublev saved one match point and needed eight of his own to subdue Alex de Minaur 6-1 3-6 7-6(8) in the Qatar Open quarterfinals. The long journey to the win prompted Rublev to joke about de Minaur, “I wanna punch him.”
He’ll face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who advanced after Daniil Medvedev retired mid-match. “Unfortunately, I had food poisoning,” he said.
