Brussels [Belgium], July 20 (ANI): Belgium will not renew head coach Rudi Garcia's contract, the country's football association confirmed on Monday.

Advertisement

Garcia guided Belgium to the quarter-finals of this month's FIFA World Cup, where they were eliminated by eventual champions Spain. However, his future remained uncertain following a largely underwhelming campaign, leading to the decision to part ways.

Advertisement

The 62-year-old Frenchman's deal runs out at the end of the month.

Advertisement

"Rudi Garcia has unquestionably played a key role in restoring the Belgian Red Devils," said a statement from the association's sports director Vincent Mannaert as per Reuters.

"He was appointed national coach in a challenging sporting and financial context. Thanks in particular to his commitment and experience, team cohesion was restored and a strong result was achieved at the most recent World Cup," he added.

Advertisement

"On behalf of the federation, I would like to warmly thank Rudi and his assistants for the past 18 months. Together with my team, I am currently preparing for a new cycle, including the appointment of a new national coach," he said.

Spain defeated the Belgian Red Devils in the quarter-final to book a semi-final clash against France. Fabian Ruiz and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere netted Belgium's lone goal.

Notably, Courtois was forced to leave the field due to an injury in the second half of Belgium's quarter-final clash against Spain, with Senne Lammens replacing him in the 71st minute. The change proved costly as Lammens failed to hold Pau Cubarsi's long-range strike shortly after coming on, allowing Mikel Merino to score from the rebound and seal a 2-1 win for Spain.

Garcia joins a growing list of World Cup coaches who have departed their posts during and after the tournament.

They include the coaches of Croatia, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ghana, Haiti, Jordan, Mexico, Netherlands, Portugal, Scotland, Senegal, Tunisia, and Uruguay. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)