Rudisha at career's finishing line

Tribune News Service

Vinayak Padmadeo

New Delhi, February 25

David Rudisha, one of the greatest middle-distance runners and two-time Olympics and world champion, knows his time is up.

Speaking to The Tribune on the sidelines of the New Delhi Marathon, Rudisha informed he will be stepping into the role of a mentor.

“I haven’t announced my retirement and that is down to injuries. Every time I tried to come back I felt uncomfortable and that is what is holding me back,” said Rudisha, who is the brand ambassador for the marathon. “I am entering into mentoring and seeing how I can help the younger generation so that the sport is still alive and kicking. That is what I am thinking right now because I do not have years on my side. Also, we need to encourage the younger generation to take over,” he added.

The Kenyan is the world 800 metres record holder but hasn’t competed since 2017 because of back and knee injuries. A fracture in his left ankle also dashed his hopes of becoming the only living track and field athlete to defend his crown in three back-to-back Olympics as he had to sit out of the Tokyo Games.

Rudisha, who is the only athlete to run the 800m in 1 minute and 41 seconds, disclosed that this original plan was to retire in 2022. “I have been struggling with injuries since 2017. As my career progressed I had decided to retire in 2022 and unfortunately I had that injury (ankle fracture) then and now we are in 2023,” he said.

Known for his low-key profile and no grand celebrations upon crossing the tape, the former runner was in full flow today and shared some light moments with the participants. “I have a lot of respect for those who run the marathons. You people run 42 kilometres to finish your race. I would probably run that distance in a week of training!” the 34-year-old said amidst laughter all around.

The marathon will serve as an opportunity to secure berths for the Hangzhou Asian Games.