Rural cricket tournament in Shimla village highlights drug awareness, environmental conservation

A rural-level cricket competition being held in Shimla district's Jubbal subdivision aims to create awareness about the impact of drug use, as well as environmental issues, in addition to promoting sports in rural areas.

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The 10-day 'Shaan-e-Bushahr' Mandhol Premiere League-4 tournament, organised by the Yuva Mandal Mandhol here, is seeing participation of more than 80 teams from Uttarakhand, Chohara, Rohru, Nawar, Theog and Kotkhai. It will conclude on June 20, and the winning team will walk away with a prize of Rs 1.51 lakh.

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"Sports, especially cricket, is a powerful medium to keep the young generation away from drugs and also inform the youth about the need for environmental protection," Robin Chauhan, general secretary of the Yuva Mandal Madhol, told PTI on Monday.

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The campaign started with the motto of "Nash Chodo Kehl Kelo" (leave drugs, play sports) and is now moving also towards environmental conservation, he added.

"This year, we are presenting the members of the winning and runner-up teams, and the man of the match with a memento along with a deodar or oak sapling," he said.

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The players would be expected to plant the sapling and send a photo. They would monitor the plant regularly and next year, come with the photographs of the plant, according to Chauhan.

He said the 'Plant Trees, Save the Environment' initiative conveys a meaningful message to society with focus on inspiring people to conserve the environment.

Over 1,000 deodar trees were planted by the Yuva mandal last year. "We would like to collaborate with the forest department to take the initiative forward and next year, we plan to give plants to all the participants," he added.