Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 21 (ANI): Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Russel Arnold believes the hosts may struggle to add another frontline spinner to their playing XI for the second Test against India, as doing so could upset the team's overall balance.

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The second Test of the two-match series will begin on August 23 at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, with India leading 1-0 after a comprehensive 165-run victory in the opening Test at the Galle International Stadium.

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India fielded three frontline spinners in the first Test and their dominance with the ball, particularly on the deteriorating surface on the final day, proved decisive. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, went in with two specialist spinners.

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Asked whether Sri Lanka should bring experienced spinner Ramesh Mendis into the XI for the second Test, Arnold said the team could find it difficult to accommodate another spinner without weakening other departments.

"In terms of balance, I don't think Sri Lanka can go anywhere else, because you need your batters. Beyond Dickwella [Niroshan], who's at 7, Keshara Nuwantha showed some spine, which was very pleasant to see, but our tail has also not wagged. We have struggled at the opening position, the middle order has scored over, and then the tail really crumbles fast," said Arnold during a media interaction organised by Sony Sports.

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"And hence, to bring in another frontline spinner. Who are you gonna leave out? Unless, of course, they go with the one-seamer, which might be a way to go, depending on what the SSC (Sinhalese Sports Club) pitch does, or what it looks like. But in general, unlike India, we are unable to get that balance, because the other players in the team really matter. What they bring to the table," he added.

Arnold pointed out that India's ability to field Ravindra Jadeja as a third spinner gives them an advantage because of his batting contribution.

"Now, you're talking of the third spinner, who's Ravindra Jadeja, who's probably can bat in the top 5 for India. Number 5 if needed. So that's the advantage of having players like that, which allows you to have more variations and options available to you," he said.

Sri Lanka's batting depth was exposed in the first Test as they struggled to chase down a target of 372 on a deteriorating Galle surface. They were eventually bowled out for 206 on the fifth day.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva top-scored with 59 off 151 balls, while Sonal Dinusha followed his first-innings century with an 84. Keshara Nuwantha provided some resistance lower down the order, scoring 20 off 69 balls in the second innings.

However, India's left-arm spinner Manav Suthar produced a match-winning spell to finish with 6/55 in the second innings and complete a 10-wicket haul in only his second Test.

Sri Lanka had resumed the final day at 84/4, with Dhananjaya and Dinusha attempting to keep their side alive in the chase. The pair added 95 runs before Ravindra Jadeja dismissed the Sri Lankan captain for 59.

India then tightened the screws through spin, with Suthar removing Dinusha, Prabath Jayasuriya and Lahiru Kumara in a dramatic 76th over. He returned in the following over to dismiss Nuwantha for 20 and complete India's 165-run victory.

Sri Lanka had earlier posted 284 in their first innings after India had made 464. Sonal Dinusha scored 100 and Niroshan Dickwella made 80, adding 146 runs after the hosts were reduced to 90/5. Suthar took four wickets in that innings as well.

India's second innings ended at 193, with Rishabh Pant top-scoring with 66, while Devdutt Padikkal made 44 and KL Rahul contributed 35. Asitha Fernando took 4/31, and Prabath Jayasuriya claimed 3/43.

With the second Test set to be played in Colombo, the nature of the SSC pitch could play a key role in Sri Lanka's team selection. Arnold suggested that the hosts could consider playing one seamer if conditions favour spin, but stressed that maintaining batting depth would remain crucial.

India, meanwhile, will look to carry the momentum from their dominant opening-Test victory and seal the two-match series. (ANI)

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