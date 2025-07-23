Kingston [Jamaica], July 23 (ANI): Following retirement of Andre Russell from international cricket, a golden era of West Indies' cricket in T20Is seems to have ended, with their biggest T20 superstars, Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard and now Russell having walked away from the international cricket.

Gayle, Bravo, Narine, Pollard and Russell redefined the art of T20 cricket with their towering sixes, sky-high scoring rates, and tight bowling performances. Also, with their fan engagement, banter and off-the-field fun, frolicking and controversies, they brought the spice that made T20 the most loved and easy-to-consume form of cricket.

These five superstars played together in West Indies' T20 World Cup triumph back in 2012, which was their first-ever World Cup triumph across any format after 33 years and their first trophy after the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy. The title clash against Sri Lanka marked the beginning of a four-year peak in T20I cricket, with Windies winning the 2012 and 2016 editions of the tournament and making it to the semifinals of the 2014 edition in Bangladesh.

Gayle (222 runs in six innings at an average of 44.40, with a strike rate of 150.00 and three fifties, with three wickets), Bravo (134 runs in five innings at an average of 33.50, with best score of 40), Narine (nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.44, with best figures of 3/9), Pollard (80 runs in six innings and two wickets including a quickfire 38 in semis against Australia) and Russell (35 runs in four innings, unbeaten twice) were a major part of Windies' success in the tournament.

During the semifinals against Australia, Gayle stepped up with a brilliant 75 while Pollard and Narine got two wickets each as they successfully defended 206 runs against Australia and bundled them out for 131 runs. Narine's three-fer reduced SL to 101 as they attempted to chase down a modest 136 by Windies. The spinner stepped up when it mattered the most, arresting two solid teams with a ball in hand.

West Indies made it to the semifinals of the 2014 edition, losing to Sri Lanka with Duckworth-Lewis Method breaking the Caribbean hearts as they attempted a chase of 161 runs and were 80/4 in 13.5 overs.

Except for Pollard, all these other four stars featured in the 2014 tournament. Gayle (143 runs in five matches with a fifty), Bravo (103 runs in five matches with best score of 46), Narine (six wickets at an average of 15.33 in five matches) and Russell (six wickets in five matches at an average of 14.83) once again delivered notable performances.

During the 2016 edition held in India, only Gayle, Bravo and Russell could play. Four massive sixes by Carlos Braithwaite in the final over by Ben Stokes to chase down 156 set by England landed Windies their second World Cup in four years.

A blistering century by Gayle against England in the campaign opener, his two wickets with the ball, Bravo's nine wickets at an average of 21.11, including a three-wicket haul in the final, were the key highlights by the veterans. Russell also delivered a breakout performance, with 91 runs in six innings at an average of 30.33, with a strike rate of over 142, including an unbeaten 43* against India in the semifinal and nine wickets at an average of 21.00, including a wicket each in semis and finals.

By the time the next T20 WC came in the post-pandemic world during 2021, Pollard, Gayle, Bravo and Russell were in their final few years of international cricket. Narine, having last played for WI in 2019, announced international retirement in 2019, while Bravo and Gayle also stepped aside from international cricket after a poor tournament, winning just one out of five matches. In April 2022, Pollard announced retirement from international cricket as well, leaving only Russell as the last man standing amongst all these superstars.

During the second T20I against Australia on Wednesday, Russell turned back the clock, smashing a blistering 36 in just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes in his final international outing. His runs came at a strike rate of 240.00. It was his knock, along with opener Brandon King (51 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes), that powered WI to 172/8 in 20 overs. Adam Zampa (3/29), Glenn Maxwell (2/15) and Nathan Ellis (2/34) were the top bowlers for Australia. Knocks from Josh Inglis (78* in 33 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Cameron Green (56* in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win with 28 balls left.

'Dre Russ' finishes his career with 1,122 runs in 86 T20Is and 75 innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 163. He scored three half-centuries, with a best score of 71. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in T20Is for the Windies. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Windies, with 61 scalps at an average of 31.45, best bowling figures of 3/19.

He ends his international career with 2,158 runs at an average of 23.97 in 143 matches and 123 innings, with seven fifties and a best score of 92*. He took a total of 132 international wickets at an average of 32.21, with best bowling figures of 4/35. Scoring just two runs and taking a wicket in single Test he played, Russell was a solid performer in ODIs, with 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 in 56 matches and 47 innings, at a strike rate of 130.22. He scored four half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 92*. In ODIs, he also took 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 4/35.

With WI building up a new team for the 2026 T20 World Cup, WI is left with a massive void to be filled. Players have come and gone, but have failed to replicate the standout performances and aura these five men held. With their key batter Nicholas Pooran retired from international cricket and, the team having won just six out of 20 T20Is since the 2024 World Cup, West Indies, led by a technically-solid batter, Shai Hope and coached by two-time T20 WC-winning skipper Daren Sammy, have a massive transition task in hands. (ANI)

