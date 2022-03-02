Russia feels weight of the world

Geneva, March 1
More and more sports are following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball and track today, a day after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey - Vladimir Putin’s favourite team sport. The decisions follow the IOC’s request to international sports federations to keep Russian athletes out of events they organise.
The International Skating Union, the body that runs the sport around the world, said no athletes from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice.
Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in its attack on Ukraine.
The world figure skating championships are scheduled for later this month in Montpellier, France. The ISU decision means Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and 15-year-old teammate Kamila Valieva, who was the focus of a still-unresolved doping dispute at last month’s Winter Olympics, will be excluded from the competition.
The sports restrictions have drawn sharp criticism from Russia.
“Our country has always adhered to the principle that sport is beyond politics, but we are constantly drawn into the politics, because they understand the importance of sport in the lives of our Russian people,” Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, who was stripped of an IOC honour for organising the 2014 Sochi Olympics, said Tuesday at a Sports Ministry meeting.
In Norway, Russian cross-country skiers — who won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics — were heading home after being excluded from competition by the International Ski Federation, known as FIS. — AP
FIH sticks with Ukraine
Lausanne: The international hockey federation (FIH) today barred Russia from taking part in the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup as the global sporting fraternity unitedly continued to boycott the country from international events for its invasion of Ukraine. The World Cup is scheduled to be held in Potchefstroom, South Africa, from April 1 to 12. “Following yesterday’s recommendation by the IOC to avoid the participation of Russian athletes and officials in international competitions — in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all participants — the Executive Board (EB) of FIH has taken the decision to exclude Russia from the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup scheduled from 1 to 12 April in Potchefstroom, South Africa,” the FIH said in a statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
First IAF flight for Ukraine evacuation takes off today
IAF's C-17 aircraft can ferry over 400 individuals in one so...
Karnataka student killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Ensure safe passage, India tells Russia, Ukraine envoys | 26...
Kin: Naveen was killed when he stepped out to fetch food
Concerned parents want Modi to broker a ceasefire
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv
Missile hits area 5 minutes after they cross it