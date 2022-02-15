Russia's Valieva can compete at Winter Games

Beijing, February 14
Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) released its ruling today that the 15-year-old, the favourite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full investigation. The court gave her a favourable decision in part because she was a minor or “protected person” and was subject to different rules from an adult athlete.
Now, Valieva and her fellow Russian skaters can aim for the first podium sweep of women’s figure skating in the Olympics history. —
