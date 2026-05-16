icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ruturaj Gaikwad praises LSG, admits CSK bowlers "missed execution" after 7-wicket loss

Ruturaj Gaikwad praises LSG, admits CSK bowlers "missed execution" after 7-wicket loss

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:35 AM May 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters while acknowledging that his bowlers fell short in execution after CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday.

Advertisement

Mitchell Marsh's blistering 38-ball 90 powered LSG to a seven-wicket win over CSK in their clash at the Ekana Stadium. Marsh, along with Josh Inglis (36) and Nicholas Pooran (32*), helped LSG chase down 188 in just 16.4 overs, with Marsh and Inglis putting on a 135-run opening stand that effectively sealed the game early. For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary (1/24 in 3 overs) and Spencer Johnson (1/39 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers.

Advertisement

After the loss, Ruturaj Gaikwad said the pitch offered some assistance to fast bowlers, making it tough to score off a hard length. He said that the target of over 180 runs was a decent effort from the team's batters, but credited LSG batters for playing exceptional shots in the chase. He also explained that CSK's plan to bowl hard lengths was based on opposition strengths but admitted they failed to execute it properly.

Advertisement

"There was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. Found it difficult to hit it off a hard length. We were looking at 160-170, and got 180. Nothing much better we could have done from a batting point of view. They (LSG) batted well and played some extraordinary shots. We were looking to bowl the short ball) but Inglis played differently in the last game, and Marsh plays the short ball well, so we were trying to hit a hard length. We missed on execution but they played extraordinary shots," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentations.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted 187/5 after a shaky start, with Kartik Sharma's 71 and late contributions from Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer stabilising the innings. Akash Singh starred with the ball for LSG, taking 3/26, while the rest of the attack chipped in to restrict CSK before LSG's explosive chase took the game away comfortably.

Advertisement

Gaikwad acknowledged that LSG played better cricket on the day and said CSK must accept the result. He praised Kartik's 71-run knock and noted that the batting unit is starting to click ahead of the final two games. However, he admitted the bowling had an off day. On CSK's playoff chances, he said the team is not overly worried and simply needs to focus on playing good cricket to turn things around.

CSK, with 12 points in as many matches, need to win their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs.

"Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket than you, and you have to accept it. From a batting point of view, Kartik getting that 70-odd was impressive. Going into last couple of games, really confident that we are starting to click (in the batting). Bowling had an off-day today. (On their playoff hopes) It is simple, nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around," Gaikwad said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts