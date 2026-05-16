Ruturaj Gaikwad praises LSG, admits CSK bowlers "missed execution" after 7-wicket loss

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad praised the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batters while acknowledging that his bowlers fell short in execution after CSK suffered a seven-wicket defeat in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday.

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Mitchell Marsh's blistering 38-ball 90 powered LSG to a seven-wicket win over CSK in their clash at the Ekana Stadium. Marsh, along with Josh Inglis (36) and Nicholas Pooran (32*), helped LSG chase down 188 in just 16.4 overs, with Marsh and Inglis putting on a 135-run opening stand that effectively sealed the game early. For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary (1/24 in 3 overs) and Spencer Johnson (1/39 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers.

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After the loss, Ruturaj Gaikwad said the pitch offered some assistance to fast bowlers, making it tough to score off a hard length. He said that the target of over 180 runs was a decent effort from the team's batters, but credited LSG batters for playing exceptional shots in the chase. He also explained that CSK's plan to bowl hard lengths was based on opposition strengths but admitted they failed to execute it properly.

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"There was a bit of something for the fast bowlers. Found it difficult to hit it off a hard length. We were looking at 160-170, and got 180. Nothing much better we could have done from a batting point of view. They (LSG) batted well and played some extraordinary shots. We were looking to bowl the short ball) but Inglis played differently in the last game, and Marsh plays the short ball well, so we were trying to hit a hard length. We missed on execution but they played extraordinary shots," Gaikwad said at the post-match presentations.

Earlier in the match, CSK posted 187/5 after a shaky start, with Kartik Sharma's 71 and late contributions from Shivam Dube and Prashant Veer stabilising the innings. Akash Singh starred with the ball for LSG, taking 3/26, while the rest of the attack chipped in to restrict CSK before LSG's explosive chase took the game away comfortably.

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Gaikwad acknowledged that LSG played better cricket on the day and said CSK must accept the result. He praised Kartik's 71-run knock and noted that the batting unit is starting to click ahead of the final two games. However, he admitted the bowling had an off day. On CSK's playoff chances, he said the team is not overly worried and simply needs to focus on playing good cricket to turn things around.

CSK, with 12 points in as many matches, need to win their remaining two games to qualify for the playoffs.

"Sometimes the opposition can play good cricket than you, and you have to accept it. From a batting point of view, Kartik getting that 70-odd was impressive. Going into last couple of games, really confident that we are starting to click (in the batting). Bowling had an off-day today. (On their playoff hopes) It is simple, nothing complicated. Nothing to worry about, just ensure we have a good day and hope that we turn things around," Gaikwad said. (ANI)

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