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Home / Sports / Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series

Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad for Sri Lanka tri-series

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ANI
Updated At : 06:50 PM May 31, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Ruturaj Gaikwad has been recalled to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, replacing Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and will undergo rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

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The call-up provides Gaikwad with a timely opportunity to regain form and confidence following a challenging Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.

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Despite captaining Chennai Super Kings, the opener endured a relatively subdued campaign, scoring 337 runs at an average of 28.08 and a strike rate of 123.44, falling short of the high standards he has set in previous editions.

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India A will kick off their tri-series campaign on June 9, shortly after the IPL wraps up.

"The Men's Selection Committee has added Ruturaj Gaikwad to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka. He replaces vice-captain Riyan Parag, who has been ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury. Riyan's rehabilitation will be managed by the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE)," BCCI wrote in a statement.

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The tri-series will feature India A, Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A, with all white-ball fixtures set to be played in Dambulla. Following the limited-overs competition, the tour will shift to Galle, where India A will take on Sri Lanka A in two multi-day matches as part of their red-ball preparations.

Updated India A squad for tri-series: Tilak Varma (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan, Anukul Roy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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