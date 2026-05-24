Gaborone [Botswana], May 24 (ANI): Rwanda batter Hamza Khan has created history by scoring the second-highest individual total in Men's T20 International cricket, smashing an unbeaten 164 against the Ivory Coast in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier in Gaborone on Sunday.

Advertisement

Hamza's record-breaking knock now stands behind only former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who holds the highest individual T20I score with 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018, according to ICC.

Advertisement

Hamza's innings eclipsed the previous second-best mark of 162* by Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019, helping Rwanda to a massive total of 288/2 from their 20 overs.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYt2lEwCG7X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The knock, a display of clean striking all around the ground, saw Hamza dominate the Ivory Coast bowlers from the powerplay through to the death overs as Rwanda piled up the seventh-highest total in Men's T20I history.

Advertisement

Coming into the tournament in strong form, Hamza had already struck an unbeaten 60 in Rwanda's opening victory over Cameroon a day earlier.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYuAohrCKHp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In return, the Ivory Coast were bowled out for a mere 17 runs, making it the joint fifth-lowest score in all T20Is. Rwanda's 271-run triumph is now the third-highest win margin in Men's T20Is. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)