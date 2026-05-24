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Home / Sports / Rwanda's Hamza Khan smashes second-highest score in Men's T20I with unbeaten 164

Rwanda's Hamza Khan smashes second-highest score in Men's T20I with unbeaten 164

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ANI
Updated At : 08:10 PM May 24, 2026 IST
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Gaborone [Botswana], May 24 (ANI): Rwanda batter Hamza Khan has created history by scoring the second-highest individual total in Men's T20 International cricket, smashing an unbeaten 164 against the Ivory Coast in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier in Gaborone on Sunday.

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Hamza's record-breaking knock now stands behind only former Australia captain Aaron Finch, who holds the highest individual T20I score with 172 runs against Zimbabwe in 2018, according to ICC.

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Hamza's innings eclipsed the previous second-best mark of 162* by Hazratullah Zazai for Afghanistan against Ireland in 2019, helping Rwanda to a massive total of 288/2 from their 20 overs.

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https://www.instagram.com/p/DYt2lEwCG7X/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The knock, a display of clean striking all around the ground, saw Hamza dominate the Ivory Coast bowlers from the powerplay through to the death overs as Rwanda piled up the seventh-highest total in Men's T20I history.

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Coming into the tournament in strong form, Hamza had already struck an unbeaten 60 in Rwanda's opening victory over Cameroon a day earlier.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYuAohrCKHp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

In return, the Ivory Coast were bowled out for a mere 17 runs, making it the joint fifth-lowest score in all T20Is. Rwanda's 271-run triumph is now the third-highest win margin in Men's T20Is. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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