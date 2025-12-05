DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Ryan ten Doeschate explains challenges of two-ball rule in ODIs during dewy conditions

Ryan ten Doeschate explains challenges of two-ball rule in ODIs during dewy conditions

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 11:25 PM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Ahead of the India vs South Africa ODI series decider, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate discussed the role of the two-ball rule in ODIs, particularly when discussing dew.

Advertisement

The series stands tied at 1-1, with the deciding match set to take place on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.

Advertisement

Notably, the two-ball rule in ODIs means that two separate new balls are used in an innings--one from each end of the pitch--rather than a single ball throughout. Each ball is bowled only from its designated end, helping maintain consistent swing, bounce and hardness for longer periods. The rule ensures fairness and reduces the effect of a worn-out ball in the middle overs.

Advertisement

Speaking at the pre-match conference, ten Doeschate explained that using a single ball after 34 overs allows it to wear and soften, but in dewy conditions, the ball gets wetter and changing it results in a harder ball, which undermines the purpose of using just one.

"The two balls, if I just think about it logically, the whole point of going to one ball after 34 overs is that the ball does get a chance to wear and to get a bit softer. But the flip side is that [when there is dew] you have got one ball that is getting more wet essentially. I think the umpires have been very good in allowing ball changes, but then of course you end up getting a slightly harder ball which negates the whole point of going down to the one ball," ten Doeschate said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

Doeschate praised the Indian bowling group for focusing on finding solutions to challenges rather than complaining, emphasising their sense of responsibility.

"But like I said, the thing that has impressed me about this group this week is that we know the challenges, I haven't heard anyone complain and the main thing is all about, you know, it is our responsibility to find ways around these challenges and that is just another one we have got to find a solution for," he added.

In the ongoing ODI series, India won the first match against South Africa by 17 runs, powered by a match-winning 135 from Virat Kohli. However, despite Kohli scoring another century in the second game, along with Ruturaj Gaikwad's maiden hundred, India lost to South Africa by four wickets, courtesy of a century from Aiden Markram. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts