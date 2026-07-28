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Home / Sports / Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India men's assistant coach after England tour

Ryan ten Doeschate steps down as India men's assistant coach after England tour

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Ryan ten Doeschate has stepped down as India's men's assistant coach following the conclusion of the white-ball series in England, according to ESPNcricinfo.

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The former Netherlands cricketer informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about his decision during the UK tour, where India suffered defeats in both the T20I and ODI series. India lost 4-0 to England in the T20I series and 2-1 in the ODI series. According to the report, Ryan ten Doeschate is set to take up a coaching role with IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

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Ryan ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands captain, had been part of India's coaching set-up since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach after Rahul Dravid stepped down following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. Personally selected by Gambhir, Doeschate became an important member of the support staff, contributing across both batting and fielding departments.

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During his tenure with India, Doeschate was part of the coaching group that helped the team win the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defend the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup title. However, India's Test side endured a difficult transition during the same period, suffering a Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in Australia and a home series whitewash against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

If the Dutch coach joins the KKR camp, he will reunite with Abhishek Nayar, with whom he previously worked as an assistant coach in the India set-up and earlier at the IPL franchise.

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Doeschate shares a long-standing association with KKR. As a player, he was part of the franchise's title-winning campaigns in 2012 and 2014 before returning as fielding coach in 2022. He remained involved with KKR's coaching staff until 2024, a period that included the team's IPL triumph under mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit. He left the role after Gambhir took charge of the Indian team. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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