SA build lead despite Stokes' show

LONDON, August 18

A fiery spell from captain Ben Stokes dragged England back into the match but South Africa remained the happier side as they reached 289/7 at the close on the second day of the first Test at Lord’s today.

Stokes (3/48) removed Sarel Erwee for 73 and the dangerous Rassie van der Dussen (19) just as the game was drifting away from the home side, but South Africa lead by 124 runs after taking the attack to the wilting home bowlers late in the day.

Tall all-rounder Marco Jansen (41 not out) was promoted to No. 6 in the batting order and did not disappoint, putting on 72 for the seventh wicket with Keshav Maharaj (41) to re-establish the visitors’ dominant position.

South Africa began well in their reply to the home team’s modest score of 165 as they put on 85 for the first wicket before skipper Dean Elgar was bowled by James Anderson for 47 when the ball ricocheted off his arm and on to the stumps.

England were bowled out in the morning session, having resumed on 116/6. Fast bowler Rabada took 5/52 and was the pick of a four-pronged seam attack that troubled the home batters with their pace and aggression. Rabada removed top-scorer Ollie Pope (73) early on Day 2.

England have won only two of their last 25 Tests in which they have scored under 200 when batting first. — Reuters