South Africa in semis, tough for India

Wellington, March 24

India’s path to the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup became tougher after the match between South Africa and West Indies was abandoned due to rain today.

With this, South Africa became the second team to reach the semifinals after reaching nine points. West Indies got to seven points, one more than India.

In another match at Christchurch today, England beat Pakistan by nine wickets to reach six points, the same as India, but England now have a slightly better net run rate than India’s. England are practically certain to reach eight points because they would play minnows Bangladesh in their last match on Sunday.

India must now beat South Africa in their final qualification stage match on Sunday and reach eight points, one better than West Indies, to qualify for the semifinals. If India lose to South Africa, India would get knocked out even if Bangladesh beat England. — Agencies

