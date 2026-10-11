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Home / Sports / SA lower-order fightback against Australia keeps Durban Test in balance

SA lower-order fightback against Australia keeps Durban Test in balance

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ANI
Updated At : 10:06 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Durban [South Africa], October 11 (ANI): The third day of the Test series opener between South Africa and Australia in Durban as part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 proved to be an entertainer as South Africa fought back after early struggles to keep the game in the balance.

Following Matt Renshaw’s impeccable 190-run knock on Day 2 in Durban, which took Aussies to 390 runs, South Africa began Day 3 at 27/1, trailing Australia by 363 runs.

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Aiden Markram and David Bedingham rebuilt the innings with a steady approach before centurion Renshaw and Mitchell Starc combined to dismiss Markram (37 in 67 balls, with seven fours), ending an 84-run partnership between the pair, as per ICC.

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Steve Smith then showcased his exceptional catching skills, taking a sharp catch to send Proteas captain Temba Bavuma back for just three runs.

Smith was at it again soon after, staking his claim for best in the business when it comes to slip catching, pulling off a stunning effort at slip to dismiss Bedingham (49 in 73 balls, with nine fours) and leave the hosts reeling at 99/4.

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Wiaan Mulder (30 in 50 balls, with two fours and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (32 in 66 balls, with three fours) attempted to steady the innings, putting together a 56-run stand. However, Australia captain Pat Cummins struck in consecutive overs, dismissing both batters to leave South Africa struggling at 155/6, still 35 runs short of avoiding the follow-on.

South Africa's lower order then mounted a spirited fightback, with Marco Jansen (26), Simon Harmer (35), Keshav Maharaj (34) and Anrich Nortje (16) making valuable contributions.

Their efforts helped the Proteas recover to 284 all out, limiting Australia's first-innings lead to 106 runs.

Cummins grabbed 3/54 to lead the wicket-taking charts with able support from Josh Hazlewood (2/54), Nathan Lyon (2-58) and Starc (2/63).

Just after 5.4 overs of Australia’s second innings, bad light took over and the umpires called for stumps.

Nic Maddinson and Travis Head were 17 and 10, respectively, as Australia concluded the day at 33/0, leading by 139 runs. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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