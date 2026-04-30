SA stars Jonty, Faf, Klaasen acquire Rotterdam franchise in ETPL

Rotterdam [Netherlands], April 30 (ANI): Three of South Africa's most celebrated cricketers are taking their passion for the game beyond the boundary. Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen have formed a consortium to acquire the fifth franchise of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) Europe's first ICC-sanctioned T20 league based in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Madhukar Shree will be joining as Managing Partner.

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The announcement marks a milestone for a league that is rapidly establishing itself as one of the most anticipated new competitions in world cricket, set to debut across six European cities this August, as per a press release.

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The Rotterdam franchise will compete in the inaugural season, scheduled from August 26 to September 20, 2026. Across 33 matches, six city-based franchises Glasgow, Amsterdam, Edinburgh, Dublin, Belfast, and Rotterdam, will vie for honours in what marks a watershed moment for the sport in Europe.

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Jonty Rhodes said, "The ETPL presents a compelling opportunity. We have already seen glimpses of Europe's cricketing potential on the global stage, especially at recent ICC events. What the region now needs is a strong commercial framework to unify and elevate this ecosystem. The ETPL offers exactly that, creating pathways to identify, nurture, and scale talent, and ultimately strengthening the game across Europe. I'm excited to be part of this journey."

Faf du Plessis added, "It is special to join Jonty and Klassy in acquiring a franchise in the ETPL. This is my first step into team ownership, and the timing could not be better with European cricket gaining real momentum. Having experienced franchise leagues across the world, I see immense potential in what the ETPL is building. I'm looking forward to contributing both on and off the field and helping shape a strong cricketing culture within our team."

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Abhishek Bachchan, actor and Co-owner, ETPL, said, "It is an honour to welcome three stalwarts of the game into franchise ownership within the ETPL. The league continues to gather momentum with globally respected names investing in its vision. Ownership groups like this set the standard for what the ETPL aims to create, both on and off the field. Together, we are committed to building something truly transformative for the sport in Europe."

Huib van Walsem, CEO, Royal Dutch Cricket Association (KNCB), said: "The arrival of Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen as franchise owners in Rotterdam marks an encouraging development for cricket in the Netherlands. At KNCB, we have long believed in the immense potential of the Dutch cricketing ecosystem, and the involvement of such experienced cricket figures will bring both competitive cricket and attract quality talent to the region. It is a positive moment for us and an opportunity to support the continued growth of the sport, strengthen grassroots development, create clearer pathways for young players, and further develop cricket across the Netherlands.

Heinrich Klaasen said: "Rotterdam is a city defined by ambition, and that's exactly the mindset we want this franchise to embody. European cricket is clearly on the rise, and I've seen across the global T20 circuit how the right investment and structure can unlock a market's full potential. We're not just here to own a team, we're here to build something the city and its fans can truly be proud of. I'm excited to get started."

Dhiraj Malhotra, Co-founder, ETPL, said: "With decades of experience in franchise cricket, I have seen firsthand how critical the pedigree and vision of franchise owners are to the long-term success of a league. Jonty, Faf and Klaasen bring not just global experience and deep cricketing insight, but also a strong commitment to mentoring young talent, which will be invaluable in building both the team and the wider cricket ecosystem in Europe."

The Rotterdam announcement adds to an already star-studded ownership landscape across the league. The Amsterdam franchise is backed by Steve Waugh and hockey legend Jamie Dwyer. Belfast is co-owned by Glenn Maxwell, while Edinburgh is backed by Kyle Mills and Nathan McCullum. Glasgow is co-owned by Chris Gayle. (ANI)

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