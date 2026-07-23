SA20 2027 schedule announced; defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape to face Capitals in season opener

Johannesburg [South Africa], July 23 (ANI): SA20 on Thursday announced the full list of fixtures, with the defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals battling it out in a repeat of the Season 4 Final when the fifth season of SA20 gets underway on 17 January 2027 at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

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Fans will be able to maximise their weekend entertainment with four blockbuster Saturday double-headers scheduled throughout the month, starting on 23 January when Durban's Super Giants host Pretoria Capitals at Kingsmead before Joburg Super Kings take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers later that evening, according to a press release.

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More double-header magic follows on 30 January, 6 February and 13 February, giving spectators every reason to make a 'Saturday of it' at cricket venues around the country.

"Announcing the SA20 fixtures is always a big moment for us, it's the first major milestone ahead of the new season, and it means the wheels are in motion for us as we build towards an incredible month of cricket," SA20 League Commissioner, Graeme Smith, said.

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"There is no better way to start Season 5 than with a repeat of one of the most thrilling finals in our history. Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals served up a classic in Cape Town last season, and they should be the two teams out in the middle when the season gets underway in Gqeberha on 17 January 2027," Smith added.

Pretoria Capitals, who changed leadership, with Sourav Ganguly taking charge as head coach and Keshav Maharaj appointed captain, saw immediate results as they reached the Final after first-round exits in the previous two editions.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, despite changes in personnel and captaincy, continued their impressive run under the guidance of head coach Adrian Birrell, setting up a blockbuster opening clash for the upcoming SA20 season.

Newlands will host the Final for the second year running and third since the League's inception on Sunday, 21 February, with Boland Park in Paarl hosting a Playoff match (Qualifier 1) on 16 February for the first time.

Johannesburg and the Wanderers are set for an exhilarating week of Playoff action, with the Eliminator taking place on Wednesday, 17 February and the do-or-die Qualifier 2 on Friday, February 19.

"Cape Town is proud to once again host the SA20 Final, and to do so as our city gears up for an extraordinary year of cricket," said Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis. "The League has become an anticipated fixture on our sporting and cultural calendar and hosting this Final in the same year we welcome the world for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup shows exactly why Cape Town is one of the great cricketing cities. We look forward to giving players, fans and visitors from around the world the warmest welcome when the Final comes to Newlands."

Playoff fixtures:

Qualifier 1: Tuesday, 16 February 2027, Boland Park, Paarl

Eliminator: Wednesday, 17 February 2027, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Qualifier 2: Friday, 19 February 2027, Wanderers, Johannesburg

Final: Sunday, 21 February 2027, Newlands, Cape Town

"The Paarl fans have been some of the most passionate supporters of the League, so I'm excited that we are finally able to give them a Playoff in the form of Q1. Equally, Wanderers in Johannesburg will be the place to be as the team to contest the Final will be taking part in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2. The Newlands Faithful have been fantastic hosts for our Final in recent years, and we're grateful to the City of Cape Town for their support as we return to Newlands once again. We're excited for fans in all six of our host cities to be part of the season," Smith concluded. (ANI)

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