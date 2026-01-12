SA20: Capitals and MI Cape Town set for crunch encounter in season 4 playoff quest

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): North meets South at Centurion on Monday evening in a pivotal clash in the quest for a place in the SA20 playoffs, as per a release from SA20.

Both Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will be buoyed by crucial victories over the weekend that has thrown the SA20 table wide open heading into the business end of the season with all six teams still in contention for the knockout stages.

Two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape suffered a setback at home to Durban's Super Giants in their bid to become the first side to lock off a playoff spot on Sunday, but remain at the summit with 19 points from seven matches.

Capitals are currently third on 15 points, with three round-robin matches remaining, and could potentially surge to the top of the table should they defeat MI Cape Town with a bonus point at Centurion.

Recently, South Africa youngster Dewald Brevis has said there is always outside noise "whether you play SA20 or World Cup" and it does not affect him.

Brevis, who is currently playing in the SA20 for Pretoria Capitals, added that he will look to enjoy his game at the T20 World Cup 2026 and that outside noise doesn't affect him. The T20 World Cup will begin on February 7. (ANI)

