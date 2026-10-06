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Home / Sports / SA20: JP Duminy backs Faf du Plessis, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen to attract big bids

SA20: JP Duminy backs Faf du Plessis, Wiaan Mulder, Rassie van der Dussen to attract big bids

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ANI
Updated At : 07:16 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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Johannesburg [South Africa], October 6 (ANI): With the core of the squads largely settled, the SA20 Season 5 auction may be a relatively trimmed affair, but anticipation remains high ahead of the October 7 event.

SA20 Legend JP Duminy has seen it through all lenses, from having been part of multiple IPL auctions all those years ago as a player to taking his place at the auction table as head coach of Paarl Royals in Season 1.

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Hence, Duminy is well-versed with the challenges franchises face in finding the missing pieces, as per a release.

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"Well, with the Season 5 auction coming up, the planning phase is a really critical one. We have to acknowledge that this is a smaller auction, almost a mini-auction. It's about filling the gaps in terms of the roles and responsibilities, whether it's from a leadership standpoint, from a middle order, or top order," Duminy exclusively told SA20.

"We know in the game of T20 cricket, high pace is going to be critical, and importantly, like a mystery spinner. They sort of bring that X-factor, so they will look at the various components that teams need, and what are the high-value players in the auction that they will try and target,” he added.

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Duminy places great emphasis on leadership within T20 cricket; hence, he feels the availability of former Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis in the auction could be compelling for the bidding franchises.

"I'm always a firm believer that everything rises and falls on leadership. You have a system where there are players from all around the world, and importantly, you've got a short space of time to get everybody on board in terms of where they're going in terms of the vision of the team, so leadership is critically important," the former allrounder said.

"So, when you think about Faf du Plessis, you think about leadership. At 42 years old, he is still leading run-scorers in tournaments around the world. So it's not just about the leadership component. He still has the X-factor in terms of performances that he puts in consistently,” he added.

Equally, he feels the likes of Wiaan Mulder and Rassie van der Dussen could set off a bidding war.

"Often in auctions, particularly in smaller auctions, you find that your all-rounders go for big money," Duminy explained.

"Wiaan Mulder, he fills that all-round role. Those balancing components are so critical in understanding what the skill sets are that we still need. And sometimes you can miss if you sort of go batter-heavy or bowler-heavy, and then it creates a sort of imbalance in your squad. So those players are critical. Likewise, someone like Rassie van der Dussen, obviously top-order, he brings explosive power towards that top end. So those players are going to be interesting to watch in terms of the auction, and hopefully, they get picked up," he said.

Beyond the individual names, Duminy believes the auction table is where the league's next winner will be decided, as the way to challenge the three-time champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, starts with recruitment.

"Sunrisers, they've certainly found a formula in terms of their success. [Coach] Adi Birrell has done a fantastic job with them. How to dethrone them? Well, I think it's going to come largely down to your recruitment. What are some of the key attributes and skills that you need for your home conditions? Can you dominate your home conditions? Momentum creates confidence in tournaments like this, and can you find momentum at the right stages? Recruitment, for me, is probably going to be the most critical piece in the puzzle," Duminy concluded. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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