SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith hails India-South Africa bond, extends Independence Day wishes

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): SA20 League Commissioner Graeme Smith extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day, highlighting the strong bond between India and South Africa through cricket.

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Smith, who has fond memories of his playing days in India, spoke about the warmth of the people, the country's rich culture and its passion for cricket, according to the SA20 League.

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"India has always been very special to me. I have some fond memories from my time playing cricket there, and what has always stayed with me is the warmth of the people, the richness of the culture and the extraordinary passion for cricket," Smith said.

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He also highlighted the growing relationship between India and South Africa through the SA20 league and thanked Indian fans for embracing the competition.

"India and South Africa share a very special friendship, and it has been incredible to see that relationship grow through the SA20, with so many Indian fans embracing the league," he said.

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Extending his greetings to Indians in the country and across the world, Smith said cricket has a unique ability to bring people together and expressed hope that the sport would further strengthen ties between the two nations.

"On India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my warmest wishes to all Indians across the country and around the globe and celebrate the special bond between India and South Africa," he added.

Smith further said he hoped cricket would continue to strengthen the connection between India and South Africa and bring people from both countries closer.

Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli joined sportspersons across the country in extending Independence Day greetings, sharing a patriotic message on his Instagram Story on Saturday.

Kohli shared an Independence Day graphic featuring the Indian tricolour and the Red Fort, along with a message wishing the country on the occasion.

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Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra also shared an Independence Day message, recalling the significance of watching the national flag being hoisted.

"I'll never forget standing there and watching the tricolour rise. This Independence Day, my hope is that every child in India has the right and opportunity to play. Because play is joy. Play is freedom. And every child deserves both," Bindra wrote on X.

Bindra made history at the 2008 Beijing Olympics by winning the men's 10-metre air rifle gold medal, becoming the first Indian to win an individual Olympic gold.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia also extended his wishes on Independence Day, paying tribute to the country's struggle and the significance of the national flag.

"August 15 -- Independence Day. The tricolor is not just our identity, it is a symbol of our struggle, honor, and pride. We have fought for the country, and we will continue to fight for the country. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!" Punia wrote on X. (ANI)

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