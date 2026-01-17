SA20: MI Cape Town edge past Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 3 wickets to stay in season 4 playoffs hunt

Cape Town [South Africa], January 17 (ANI): MI Cape Town revived their SA20 playoff hopes with a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Sunrisers Eastern Cape at Newlands on Friday.

Advertisement

The defending champions collected four valuable points to lift them to 14 points, with their all-important final round-robin fixture against Sunrisers at St George's Park on Sunday remaining, as per the SA20 website.

Advertisement

MI Cape Town, however, missed out on the bonus point, which meant Pretoria Capitals (20 points) joined Sunrisers (24 points) and Paarl Royals (24 points) as the third team to advance to the playoffs.

Advertisement

The home crowd, witnessing a fifth successive sold-out match at Newlands, got off to an electrifying start as Trent Boult removed the in-form Quinton de Kock, caught behind off the very first ball of the innings.

MI Cape Town maintained the pressure throughout, with Boult rediscovering his form with 3/28 before Corbin Bosch closed out the innings with figures of 4/34.

Advertisement

All the Sunrisers batters struggled to adapt to a two-paced Newlands surface, with only Marco Jansen striking the ball with any sort of freedom. The lanky allrounder stroked four sixes and three boundaries in his 23-ball 48, and along with a sedate 28 off 27 balls from James Coles, the Sunrisers posted 139/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Jansen took his batting form straight into the MI Cape Town innings with the left-armer removing both Rassie van der Dussen and the in-form Ryan Rickelton in the Powerplay to provide Sunrisers with the start they would have been hoping for.

But Reeza Hendricks (41 off 43 balls) dug his heels in to play the anchor role to ensure that, despite MI Cape Town continuing to lose wickets, they would inch closer to the required total.

Allrounder George Linde struck a breezy 31 off 18 balls, and new import Kieron Pollard contributed 20 off 14, but still the Sunrisers stayed in their fight.

It became tricky towards the end when Hendricks was dismissed off the final ball of the penultimate over, caught at deep cover off Anrich Nortje, leaving MI Cape Town requiring four runs off the final over.

For MI Cape Town and the Newlands faithful, Sunrisers allrounder Senuran Muthusamy (2/25) overstepped to offer up Bosch a free hit to close out the game and keep the champions alive in the competition. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)