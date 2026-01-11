DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / SA20: Sunset to shine on Sunrisers and Durban's Super Giants at St George's Park

SA20: Sunset to shine on Sunrisers and Durban's Super Giants at St George's Park

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:05 PM Jan 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Cape Town [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants will attempt to go again when they meet in Match 21 of SA20 Season 4 at St George's Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

The two sides could only look on in despair on Friday evening when persistent drizzle washed out their first meeting at Kingsmead, according to the SA20 website.

Advertisement

It has certainly been shining on the Sunrisers with the two-time champions topping the log with 19 points and an advantageous run-rate of +2.953.

Advertisement

Captain Tristan Stubbs has proved adept at leading the Sunrisers for the first time, with his side having lost just one game out of six thus far, with a victory over DSG set to confirm their playoff spot.

"Often when you're just a player, often as a young guy you just worry about your own game to a degree, make sure you're alright," Stubbs said.

Advertisement

"I feel like it's a lot now about helping guys when they're not and about how we can get the team better. That's what I'm really enjoying, helping everyone," he added.

Stubbs has certainly relished being reacquainted with his former Grey High School mate Matthew Breetzke, and the pair are certainly looking forward to putting on a show for the St George's Park faithful.

"We played together from school, played for the Warriors a lot together, so I always love playing with Breedo," he said.

"I feel like we know each other really well on the cricket field, and the Sunrisers have always prided themselves on having local boys, I think that's what's always helped. Hopefully, the local boys can bring that fire and chaos. Get the crowd behind us, and anything can happen then," he said.

On the other side of the scale, Durban's Super Giants have not quite reaped the results they would have liked, considering the talent-laden squad they possess.

The clash against Sunrisers is vitally important for Lance Klusener's men to remain in the playoff race, but top-order batter Marques Ackerman is confident they can turn things around.

"We've got a big encounter coming up against the Sunrisers. I mean, we've just lacked a little bit of momentum in this tournament, but I don't think it's all doom and gloom. We've got a great change room and the environment's awesome. So, a lot of experience. So, it takes one game for us to click, and you never know what could happen," Ackerman said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts