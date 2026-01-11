Cape Town [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): The Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban's Super Giants will attempt to go again when they meet in Match 21 of SA20 Season 4 at St George's Park on Sunday.

The two sides could only look on in despair on Friday evening when persistent drizzle washed out their first meeting at Kingsmead, according to the SA20 website.

It has certainly been shining on the Sunrisers with the two-time champions topping the log with 19 points and an advantageous run-rate of +2.953.

Captain Tristan Stubbs has proved adept at leading the Sunrisers for the first time, with his side having lost just one game out of six thus far, with a victory over DSG set to confirm their playoff spot.

"Often when you're just a player, often as a young guy you just worry about your own game to a degree, make sure you're alright," Stubbs said.

"I feel like it's a lot now about helping guys when they're not and about how we can get the team better. That's what I'm really enjoying, helping everyone," he added.

Stubbs has certainly relished being reacquainted with his former Grey High School mate Matthew Breetzke, and the pair are certainly looking forward to putting on a show for the St George's Park faithful.

"We played together from school, played for the Warriors a lot together, so I always love playing with Breedo," he said.

"I feel like we know each other really well on the cricket field, and the Sunrisers have always prided themselves on having local boys, I think that's what's always helped. Hopefully, the local boys can bring that fire and chaos. Get the crowd behind us, and anything can happen then," he said.

On the other side of the scale, Durban's Super Giants have not quite reaped the results they would have liked, considering the talent-laden squad they possess.

The clash against Sunrisers is vitally important for Lance Klusener's men to remain in the playoff race, but top-order batter Marques Ackerman is confident they can turn things around.

"We've got a big encounter coming up against the Sunrisers. I mean, we've just lacked a little bit of momentum in this tournament, but I don't think it's all doom and gloom. We've got a great change room and the environment's awesome. So, a lot of experience. So, it takes one game for us to click, and you never know what could happen," Ackerman said. (ANI)

