Saba Karim Cricket Academy to host Velocity Cricket League player trials in Noida 

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Velocity Cricket League (VCL), a pan-India franchise-based T-15 Tennis Ball Cricket League, is set to conduct its next round of player trials at Saba Karim Cricket Academy, Noida, on November 15.

The trials will provide aspiring tennis-ball cricketers with an opportunity to showcase their skills and earn a place in the league’s franchise selection process, as per a press release.

The November 15 event is exclusively dedicated to player trials and talent identification, forming part of VCL’s larger nationwide initiative to discover promising cricketers from different parts of the country. Prior to this, the league successfully conducted player trials in Gurugram, marking the beginning of its pan-India talent hunt.

Designed to create a structured platform for emerging tennis-ball cricketers, VCL aims to connect grassroots talent with franchise-based opportunities. Through its nationwide selection programme, the league intends to identify deserving players and provide them with an opportunity to compete at a larger level.

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A major attraction of the league is its player bidding model, under which selected players can attract franchise bids starting from Rs 50,000 and going up to Rs 5 lakh. The bidding structure is expected to add a competitive dimension to the player selection process while creating greater visibility and opportunities for emerging talent.

Speaking about the league’s vision and upcoming trials, VCL Management stated, “Our vision behind Velocity Cricket League is to create meaningful opportunities for talented tennis-ball cricketers who often lack access to organised franchise-based platforms. The November 15 trials at Saba Karim Cricket Academy, Noida, are another important step in our nationwide talent hunt. We want to reach every corner of India, identify deserving players and provide them with an opportunity to represent franchises and potentially secure bids of up to ₹5 lakh. VCL is not just a league; it is an effort to build a stronger ecosystem for tennis-ball cricket in India.”

VCL plans to conduct player trials across multiple cities in India, ensuring that talented cricketers from different regions get an opportunity to participate in the selection process. The initiative is aimed at strengthening the grassroots tennis-ball cricket ecosystem while creating a pathway for players to enter organised franchise-based competition.

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With the Gurugram trials already completed and the next selection event scheduled at Saba Karim Cricket Academy, Noida, on November 15, VCL is steadily advancing its objective of building a nationwide franchise-based platform for tennis-ball cricket.

The league invites aspiring players to participate in its upcoming trials and take a step towards representing a franchise in the Velocity Cricket League. (ANI)

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