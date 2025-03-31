DT
PT
Home / Sports / Sabalenka eases to title win

Sabalenka eases to title win

Reuters
Miami, Updated At : 09:16 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
Aryna Sabalenka celebrates with the trophy. Imagn Images/Reuters
Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka overwhelmed American Jessica Pegula 7-5 6-2 to win the Miami Open on Saturday, relying on her usual playbook and powerful forehand to win an eighth WTA 1000 title.

Sabalenka, who was runner-up in Indian Wells earlier this month and at January’s Australian Open, refused to accept the consolation trophy this time as she closed it out with a superb backhand shot down the line and thrust her hands in the air.

Fourth seed Pegula had been hungry for revenge since losing to Sabalenka in her maiden Grand Slam final in New York last year but the 31-year-old could not match the Belarusian’s raw power as she lost momentum after a promising start.

“Thank you everyone for supporting me every day — I enjoyed playing in front of you every day,” Sabalenka told the crowd, after years of struggling at the tournament where she had previously never advanced beyond the quarterfinals.

