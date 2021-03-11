Avinash Sable hits new high, breaks 30-year-old national record

PTI

New Delhi, May 7

Ace Indian athlete Avinash Sable smashed the 30-year-old men's 5,000m national record at the Sound Running Track Meet at San Juan Capistrano, California.

Sable, who also holds the national record in the 3,000m steeplechase, clocked 13 minutes and 25.65 seconds to finish 12th at the meet.

Norway's Tokyo Olympics 1,500m gold medallist Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the race with a timing of 13:02.03s.

The 27-year-old armyman, a farmer's son from Mandwa village in Beed district of Maharashtra, broke Bahadur Prasad's long-standing record of 13:29.70s, set in Birmingham in 1992. Sable thus broke the Indian athletics’ second longest-standing national record. The longest-standing national record is that of marathoner Shivnath Singh (2:12:00s), which has stood for 44 years since 1978. Sable also holds the half marathon (21.0975km) national record of 1 hour and 30 seconds, which he had set in 2020 on way to the gold at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon.

Sable is known for breaking his own 3,000m steeplechase national record multiple times. He did it for the seventh time during the Indian Grand Prix 2 in Thiruvananthapuram in March with a time of 8:16.21s.

"We were planning to field Avinash in both the 3,000m steeplechase and 5,000m at the Asian Games as he is a medal hope in both the events," Indian athletics chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair said.