Sachin explains rationale behind Pant falling while executing sweep shot, classifies his technique as "god gift"

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar revealed he "enjoyed" India vice-captain Rishab Pant's masterful batting display in the recently concluded tour of England. Sachin demystified Pant's widely discussed on-field approach and the reason he often falls to his back while playing certain shots.

Pant, who is classified as an entertainer in the red-ball format, put up a spectacle with his swashbuckling strokeplay in his four appearances during the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. On several occasions, he pulled off his trademark sweep to pick up boundaries.

While the shot has been deployed by numerous players from different generations, one factor that makes Pant's variation stand out is his falling. The explosive southpaw falls to the ground while executing the shot, which has left people wondering whether it is deliberate or unintentional. Sachin revealed that falling is the secret sauce in Pant's execution, allowing him to get the desired height.

"If we talk about Rishabh, there is no dull moment when he is out in the middle. I enjoyed his batting. Especially the sweep shot, when he tries to get under the ball, to scoop it and get the elevation. People think that he falls while playing the shot, but it is intentional so that he can get under the ball," Sachin said in a video posted on his Reddit account.

"The secret is to get under the ball. The plan is to fall, it is not being off-balance. If the length is near him, he falls; otherwise, he plays it normally. I really enjoyed that," he added.

Pant has earned a reputation for playing unorthodox shots, but the sheer consistency in successful implementations makes it a treat to watch for the spectators. Sachin, who has closely witnessed Pant dazzling on the field, feels his sublime technique is a "god's gift".

"When he bats, I have noticed for a few minutes that bowlers are trying to get him out, but then later they look to dry runs. When he hits, the impact he has, the way his hands work, the punch he generates, it's a god's gift. He has a nice habit of playing impactful innings. He has figured out his game. Someone like Rishabh should be left alone, not when you are trying to save a match, which calls for a different approach," he said.

Pant was ruled out of the series finale at The Oval after he sustained an injury to his foot. In Manchester, a toe-crushing yorker from England pacer Chris Woakes struck him, forcing him to retire hurt on 37(54) at that time, he couldn't walk back and went off the ground on a golf buggy.

To everyone's surprise, he returned to the field with a broken foot and was met by a heart-stirring applause from the spectators. He added valuable runs, raised his bat to celebrate a hard-fought fifty and with his flamboyance, he propelled India to 358. For Sachin, Pant's memorable act in the fourth Test proves he is a "great team man".

"He has figured out his game and used his experience brilliantly. He organised in his head and executed his game plan perfectly. Everyone sees his contribution. He broke his foot at Old Trafford. But he was there for the team when they needed him. This is what a great team man is all about, and the way he attracted the eyeballs was remarkable," he added.

The 27-year-old concluded the series with 479 runs in four matches and seven innings at an average of 68.42, with two centuries and three fifties. (ANI)

