Sachin, Rohit, Mithali, Kumble extend wishes on 80th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Indian cricketing legends and prominent players extended greetings to the nation on Saturday, with several taking to social media to mark the country's 80th Independence Day.

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Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture featuring the Indian national flag and wrote, "Happy Independence Day!"

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Team India T20I skipper Shreyas Iyer also extended his greetings, writing, "Happy Independence Day" on X.

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Indian spin legend Anil Kumble wished the nation, saying, "Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind."

Former India women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj also extended her greetings and wrote, "Wishing everyone a very Happy 80th Independence Day!"

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Former India captain Rohit Sharma shared a picture of himself in Team India's jersey and wrote while sharing an Instagram story, "Always proud to carry the Happy Independence Day!"

The cricketers joined people across the country in celebrating India's Independence Day and expressing their patriotic spirit on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India's ambition to host the 2036 Olympics and announced a nationwide talent hunt to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15 years, while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day.

Addressing the nation from the iconic Red Fort on Saturday, PM Modi said India's performance in sports has been improving, and the country is moving forward as a strong contender to bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Highlighting the scope of the Olympic Games, the Prime Minister said there are around 40 sports and nearly 325-350 events, but India does not participate or qualify in nearly two-thirds of them.

"In 2030, India is also going to host the Commonwealth Games," PM Modi said.

"We have decided that the Olympics 2036 should be held in India. In the disciplines in which India does not play or qualify, India will focus on these disciplines, and we will launch a talent hunt campaign," he added.

PM Modi said India needs to identify and nurture young talent in preparation for the 2036 Olympics, particularly children who are currently five, 10 or 15 years old.

"We have to pay attention to our sons and daughters. Therefore, a talent hunt campaign will be conducted in every village, every city and every school to identify sporting talent among children aged five to 15," he said.

The Prime Minister said the identified talent would be provided specialised training to prepare them to represent the country at the highest level.

"Their talent will be identified and, after providing them specialised training, they will be prepared to become good players representing the country," PM Modi said. (ANI)

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