DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / Sachin Siwach targets gold after storming into CWG boxing quarterfinals

Sachin Siwach targets gold after storming into CWG boxing quarterfinals

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:33 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach expressed his ambition for a gold medal win after he reached the quarterfinals of the men's 60 kg competition in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Monday.

Advertisement

Siwach, the world number five, outclassed the fast-rising English boxer William Hewitt to make it to the final eight, as per ESPN.

Advertisement

The Indian boxer convincingly won the first two rounds by 4-1 each. In the final round, he landed some heavy blows, winning by split decision and getting one more step closer to a medal.

Advertisement

Speaking with ANI, Sachin Siwach said he was pleased with his performance against England's William Hewitt and credited his coach's guidance for the victory. He said his target is not just a medal but gold, adding that he wants to stay fully prepared and avoid mistakes in the competition.

"It turned out really well after listening to my coach. Now, the goal isn't just a medal; it's gold. That's what I had decided from the start: I'm going for gold. My first two fights there were tough, though the subsequent ones weren't as difficult. Still, I have to be fully prepared. I don't want to make mistakes," he said.

Advertisement

Siwach advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's 60kg category after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 32. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts