Sachin Siwach targets gold after storming into CWG boxing quarterfinals

Glasgow [Scotland], July 27 (ANI): Indian boxer Sachin Siwach expressed his ambition for a gold medal win after he reached the quarterfinals of the men's 60 kg competition in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2026 at Glasgow on Monday.

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Siwach, the world number five, outclassed the fast-rising English boxer William Hewitt to make it to the final eight, as per ESPN.

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The Indian boxer convincingly won the first two rounds by 4-1 each. In the final round, he landed some heavy blows, winning by split decision and getting one more step closer to a medal.

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Speaking with ANI, Sachin Siwach said he was pleased with his performance against England's William Hewitt and credited his coach's guidance for the victory. He said his target is not just a medal but gold, adding that he wants to stay fully prepared and avoid mistakes in the competition.

"It turned out really well after listening to my coach. Now, the goal isn't just a medal; it's gold. That's what I had decided from the start: I'm going for gold. My first two fights there were tough, though the subsequent ones weren't as difficult. Still, I have to be fully prepared. I don't want to make mistakes," he said.

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Siwach advanced to the Round of 16 in the men's 60kg category after defeating Canada's Keoma Al-Ahmadieh by a 4-1 split decision in the Round of 32. (ANI)

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