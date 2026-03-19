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Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar extends 'heartfelt greetings' on Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year

Sachin Tendulkar extends 'heartfelt greetings' on Gudi Padwa, Marathi New Year

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ANI
Updated At : 05:15 PM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar extended his warm wishes on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Marathi New Year on Thursday.

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Conveying his greeting on X, the former India cricketer wrote, "To you and your family, Heartfelt greetings on Gudi Padwa and Marathi New Year... May this new year bring joy, happiness, and prosperity -- this is my prayer."

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People of India are celebrating Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Sajibu Cheiraoba, Chetti Chand and Navreh on Thursday across the country.

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India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav also shared his greeting on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa.

Suryakumar Yadav wrote on X, "Let's welcome new beginnings with new dreams. Heartfelt wishes to all on Gudi Padwa!"

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Earlier today, the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah conveyed his festive greetings on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi, highlighting the cultural and spiritual significance of the celebrations.

Shah wrote on X, "May Gudi Padwa's symbol of triumph, the divine grace of Chaitra Navratri, and Ugadi's promise of a new beginning fill your lives with joy, strength, and success."

The former India cricketer VVS Laxman also extended warm wishes to people across the country on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and other regional New Year celebrations, celebrating India's rich cultural diversity.

Taking on X, Laxman wrote, "One New Year. Many traditions. Happy Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand, Navreh, Sajibu Nongma Panba. A celebration of unity in diversity. Wishing all new beginnings & endless possibilities."

Meanwhile, devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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