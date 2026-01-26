DT
PT
Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes on 77th Republic Day

Sachin Tendulkar extends wishes on 77th Republic Day

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:25 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday extended wishes as India celebrates its 77th Republic Day.

Republic Day, observed annually on January 26, marks the day India adopted its Constitution in 1950, officially becoming a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

In an X post, Tendulkar wrote, "Our Republic stands on the strength of its people and the ideals we uphold together. Wishing every Indian a Happy Republic Day. May our shared commitment to the nation always come first! Jai Hind!"

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj also poured her wishes on the special day, in an X post she wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy 77th Republic Day! Jai Hind!"

The day holds immense historical significance, as it marks the culmination of India's long struggle for independence and the establishment of constitutional governance based on justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

Legendary Indian seamer Jhulan Goswami also extended her wishes, "Republic Day reminds us of the values that shape our journey as a nation. As we honour 150 years of Vande Mataram, may we keep moving forward with courage, equality, and opportunity for all, especially women in sport. Happy Republic Day," Jhulan Goswami wrote in an X post.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

