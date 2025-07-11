Sachin Tendulkar marks his presence at centre court during Wimbledon 2025 men singles semi-final

London [UK], July 11 (ANI): India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar graced his presence at the Centre Court during the first semi-final of the men's singles of the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and the United States of America's Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Advertisement

Wimbledon took to their official social media handle and shared a post with a photo of Tendulkar.

"The Little Master graces Centre Court. Wonderful to have you at #Wimbledon, @sachintendulkar, @RalphLauren," Wimbledon wrote on X.

Advertisement

Sachin Tendulkar also took to X and shared his photo with Tennis legends like Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer.

Earlier on Thursday, a portrait of Indian great Sachin Tendulkar was unveiled in the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Museum before play on the opening day of the England versus India third Test match at Lord's.

Advertisement

The portrait, by artist Stuart Pearson Wright, will remain in the MCC Museum until later this year when it will be relocated to the Pavilion.

Tendulkar is one of the greatest batters ever to have played the game. In an international career that spanned 24 years from 1989 to 2013, Tendulkar scored 34,357 runs in Test matches, One-Day Internationals, and T20 Internationals for India. This total is over 6,000 more than the next highest batter - Kumar Sangakkara with 28,016.

The portrait is painted from a photograph taken by the artist in Tendulkar's home in Mumbai 18 years ago. As the work progressed, so did Pearson Wright's approach, eventually ending with oil on abraded aluminium. The abstract background illustrates Tendulkar's timelessness, unrestricted by any era or specific location.

This is the fifth portrait of an Indian player in MCC's Collections, four of which (Kapil Dev, Bishan Bedi, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Tendulkar) have been painted by Pearson Wright. Unlike the previous paintings, which were full-length, the portrait of Tendulkar is a larger-than-life image of his head and shoulders, as per a press release.

The Lord's Portrait Programme has been running in its current form for three decades, but MCC has been collecting art and artefacts since the Victorian period, opening a dedicated museum in the 1950s, making it the oldest sporting museum in Europe. The Long Room Gallery is the oldest and most iconic gallery in sport.

The Club currently houses around 3,000 pictures, nearly 300 of which are portraits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)