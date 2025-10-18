DT
Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar meets Rory McIlroy during DP World India Championship

Sachin Tendulkar meets Rory McIlroy during DP World India Championship

ANI
Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 18, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): The DP World India Championship witnessed the presence of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who met Northern Ireland's golf superstar Rory McIlroy on Friday.

The championship has brought together some of the world's top golfers, including Rory McIlroy, Brian Harman, Shane Lowry, and Tommy Fleetwood, all competing on Indian soil in what is being seen as a landmark event for golf in the country.

McIlroy, reflecting on his performance, admitted it was a battle to stay in contention.

"I clawed my way back and made some birdies coming in. It was nice to do that and at least give myself a chance going into the weekend," he said.

On being asked if he planned to be more aggressive in the coming rounds, McIlroy replied, "No, I don't think so. I'll try to take on a little bit more with the approach shots, but off the tee, it's just hard to be aggressive. There's no point."

He also acknowledged that his approach play could have been better. "I felt like my approach play was pretty scrappy today."

American golfer Brian Harman had his share of challenges on the course but managed to keep his round on track.

"I had two balls in the woods, thankful to find the first one. It was in a really bad spot, I had to go back to the tee again and then knocked it down there, hit a pitching wedge to about 8 feet, and made it for bogey. Big part of the round, I birdied two holes early, and then made two loose swings, but to make a five on that hole, it could have been a lot worse," Harman said.

Meanwhile, Shane Lowry summed up his round with refreshing honesty.

"No, I just didn't score as well as I did yesterday. That's just golf," he said.

England's Tommy Fleetwood felt satisfied with his rhythm on the course.

"I felt like I warmed up pretty well and had a nice sense of what I was doing, and then I think the first few holes I hit a bunch of good shots, so I felt like I worked my way into the round nicely and felt good from there," he said.

"I think you have to stay unbelievably patient," he added.

Yuvraj Narayan, Deputy CEO of DP World, expressed his delight at the successful organisation of the tournament.

"How do you get people interested? By doing something which has never happened before, by bringing those who are established, known world champions. So just after the Ryder Cup, today you have, in this field, Rory McIlroy, who won the Masters, the first European guy to win the Grand Slam," he said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

