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Home / Sports / Sachin Tendulkar shares batting tips for New Zealand conditions, stresses patience and technique

Sachin Tendulkar shares batting tips for New Zealand conditions, stresses patience and technique

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ANI
Updated At : 12:12 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his insights into the challenges of batting in New Zealand, highlighting the importance of patience, technique and adapting to conditions, while also explaining the differences between approaching Test and One-Day International (ODI) cricket.

Team India are currently on a tour of New Zealand, where they clinched the five-match T20I series 3-2. The Shubman Gill-led side will next face the hosts in a five-match ODI series, beginning at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, before moving on to a two-match Test series starting November 19.

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During a Reddit Ask Me Anything (AMA) session, Tendulkar was asked why New Zealand is considered one of the most challenging countries for batters among the SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) in Test cricket and what adjustments a batter should make to succeed there.

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Explaining the conditions, the former India cricketer said cooler temperatures, grass on the pitch and wind can provide favourable conditions for fast bowlers, particularly those who maintain an upright seam position.

“In New Zealand, cooler temperatures keep the surface fresh, and if there’s enough grass on the pitch, bowlers can have a field day, especially with an upright seam. The wind also favours fast bowlers,” Tendulkar said.

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Tendulkar advised batters to stay close to the ball, play it late and rely on their front-foot defence, adding that patience and waiting for the right scoring opportunities are crucial.

“As a batter, you need to keep the ball close to your body, play it late and trust your front-foot defence. Hitting on the rise can be challenging, so patience and waiting for the right scoring opportunities are key,” he said.

In another question, Tendulkar was asked about the challenges of adapting to different playing conditions during overseas tours, particularly while transitioning between ODI and Test cricket, and whether the change required a conscious adjustment in approach.

Highlighting the difference between the two formats, Tendulkar stressed the importance of slowing down one's thought process and paying greater attention to the line and length of deliveries in Test cricket.

“In Test cricket the important thing is to slow down everything in your head and start respecting line and length more than you would in ODIs. In ODIs you have the liberty of playing a ball to third man and going to the non-striker’s end, but in Test cricket, you can go back to the pavilion,” he said.

India, led by Shubman Gill, head into the ODI leg after taking the five-match T20I series 3-2. The visitors will look to carry their momentum into the longer formats, while the hosts will aim to build on their late comeback in the T20I series. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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