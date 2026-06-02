Sachin Tendulkar shares detailed IPL 2026 observations on Reddit

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared his detailed observations from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, highlighting key moments, emerging performers and tactical trends that stood out during the tournament.

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Writing on Reddit, Tendulkar said that in a long competition like the IPL, certain performances and passages of play tend to leave a lasting impact, even if every match cannot be followed closely.

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"Watching cricket, you are always learning. In a tournament as long as the IPL, a few moments and performances tend to stay with you. While I couldn't catch every game this season, these are some of my observations," he wrote.

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Tendulkar pointed to several key highlights from the season, including Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of Jos Buttler in a crucial Qualifier match, calling it an example of the value of deception in high-pressure situations.

"Josh Hazlewood's dismissal of Jos Buttler in the fifth over of the 1st Qualifier showed the value of deception. Buttler had hit deliveries for a 4, 6 and a 4, and once a batter settles into a rhythm like that, he often tends to commit early. What made the wicket special was how he subtly slowed down the next delivery by 10kms/hr, and Buttler had already gone through his shot by the time the ball reached him," Tendulkar wrote.

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He also praised 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his impact beyond runs, noting that the teenager influenced games with his presence and intent, and added belief to the Rajasthan Royals setup during key knockout matches.

"Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had an influence on games that went beyond the runs he scored. Oppositions were thinking about him, teams were planning for him, and fans were waiting for him long before he arrived at the crease. His ability to score rapidly in both the Eliminator and the Qualifier showed that his intent remained unchanged, even as the pressure increased. More importantly, his batting seemed to give Rajasthan Royals an added sense of belief every time he walked out to the middle," the Indian cricket legend wrote.

Discussing team performances, Tendulkar said Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign reflected strong collective responsibility, crediting captain Rajat Patidar for fostering a balanced team environment that helped the side reach another final.

"Every successful team develops an identity over the course of a campaign. RCB's identity seemed to be built around shared responsibility. Rajat Patidar led from the front right through, but just as importantly, he helped create an environment where others could do the same. That balance between leadership and contribution was an important factor in their run to yet another final," the former cricketer wrote.

The former India captain also analysed tactical trends, observing that several matches were decided in the middle overs between the 7th and 15th over, and suggested a possible evolution in T20 rules involving a split powerplay structure to enhance strategic depth.

"One trend I noticed this season was how many games were decided between overs 7 and 15. Teams are now far better prepared for power plays and death overs than before. I feel, the Powerplay needs to be split into 2 parts. (First 4 overs as the batting powerplay and 2 overs of bowling powerplay which could be utilized at any point in the innings). If implemented, this could become the most strategic phase of T20 cricket," the Reddit post read.

He further praised Punjab Kings for their positive approach throughout the tournament, while noting Gujarat Titans' consistency in maintaining a stable performance range across the season despite the format's inherent volatility.

"Punjab Kings brought wonderful energy to the tournament. Their cricket was positive, brave and often game-changing. Momentum plays a crucial role in lengthy tournaments. Eventually, in such a fast-moving tournament it boils down to process and not getting attached to results. Punjab focused more on process in the first half and more on results in the second," the Indian cricket legend wrote.

Concluding his reflections, Tendulkar said IPL seasons often evolve significantly from start to finish, with teams adapting and improving as the competition progresses, underscoring the importance of constant evolution in modern cricket.

"What stands out about the Gujarat Titans is their ability to operate within a remarkably consistent performance band across an entire season. The IPL is inherently volatile, but GT rarely stray too far from their method, even when results fluctuate. They minimize both peaks and troughs, staying close to their brand of cricket more consistently than most teams. Over a long tournament, that ability to control uncertainty often proves more valuable than occasional bursts of brilliance or isolated match-winning performances," the post read.

"Looking back at IPL 2026, I was reminded that tournaments are rarely defined by how they begin. More than once this season, the table told a very different story at the halfway mark than it did at the end. Teams adjusted, players improved and new solutions emerged as the competition progressed. The game demands constant evolution, and that is part of what makes it so fascinating to watch," it concluded.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the 2026 season after they successfully defended their title by defeating the Gujarat Titans in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31. (ANI)

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